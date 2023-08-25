Bandits Demand N4m Ransom For Kidnapped NYSC Member In Zamfara

A group of bandits have demanded the sum of N4 million as ransom for the release of one of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members abducted in Zamfara State some days ago.

The armed bandits reportedly kidnapped eight individuals who were on their way to the NYSC orientation camp in Zamfara State last Friday.

LEADERSHIP reported that the prospective corps members were travelling in an Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) bus from Uyo, Akwa Ibom, to Sokoto State, when their vehicle was stopped by the bandits.

Emmanuel Etteh, father of one of the kidnapped victims, Glory Thomas, revealed that he received a call from the bandits using their own phone number. They notified him about his daughter’s abduction and demanded a payment of N4 million to ensure her safe release.

Etteh said: “They called me with their line, then they asked me to pay N4million. I asked to speak with my daughter to ensure she’s safe and sound. Then I asked how they wanted us to pay the money which they said we should contact the AKTC.

“Since that time, they have not called and I have not spoken with my daughter. I don’t know if they have released them but my daughter has not called me.”

As at the time of this report, the Zamfara State Police Command has not provided any information regarding the kidnapping incident.

However, an undisclosed military insider mentioned that a rescue team was searching the forest to safely retrieve the victims from their abductors.