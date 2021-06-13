Bandits have again struck in Zamfara and killed 93 people in Kadawa village of Zurmi local government area, leaving several others seriously wounded.

An indigene of the area, Malam Muhammadu Dansani who narrowly escaped death said in a telephone conversation that the bandits, who looked like foreigners invaded the village on motorcycles and began to shoot sporadically.

He said 67 bodies were seen in the village while 26 were found outside.

“The bandits were non Nigerians, as they were speaking French and they had long plaited hairs, most of them were black and short,” he said.

According to him, security personnel were not at the scene of the incident.

Efforts to get comments from the state police command failed, as the spokesman (SP) Mohammed Shehu, did not pick his calls.

Meanwhile, the state government had cancelled the democracy day celebration due to insecurity and urged the people of the state to defend themselves against banditry.