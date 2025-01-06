Suspected armed bandits have killed chairman Miyetti Allah, Surajo Rufai, in an attack on Mairana village, Kusada Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The incident occurred on January 4, 2025, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

The bandits targeted the residence of the Chairman, shooting him and abducting his wife and daughter despite efforts by security to save him.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Sadiq Abubakar, a team of law enforcement led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Kusada, pursued the attackers to nearby Kofa village, where a fierce gun battle ensued. Overwhelmed by the operatives’ superior firepower, the bandits fled, but not before fatally shooting two more individuals during their escape.

He added that the Police intensified efforts to track and arrest the fleeing suspects, assuring the public of ongoing investigations and a commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice.