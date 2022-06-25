In a fresh attack on Kpada community of Lapai local government area of Niger State, gunmen, suspected to be bandits, have killed vigilante commander in the the area, Danladi Dobbo, and two others of his men.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident occurred on Friday night after an attack on local farmers by the bandits, who abducted scores of them and injured many.

It was further learnt that after the attack on the farmers, the vigilantes responded and mobilised to search for the attackers in order to rescue the abductees from the forest, but were ambushed and three of them were killed including the Commander.

Details Later…