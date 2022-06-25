The chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr. Ayo Ogunsan, has hailed the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the occasion of his 57th birthday on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Joining the legion of well-wishers of Sanwo-olu, Ogunsan, in a statement, described the Lagos governor as a “selfless and humble man who has the interests of others at heart.”

In his congratulatory birthday message made available to journalists on Saturday, Ogunsan said: “Your leadership has not been about the title or position. It has, rather, been more about your pedigree, programmes and policies evident in every sphere of our dear Lagos State.

“I am glad you have attained this phase of your life with a sterling record of excellence in both the private and public sectors where your impacts have been immensely felt in no small measure. You are a selfless and humble man who has the interests of others at heart.

“Every great era in history has had people step up to do the noble work necessary to make a lasting difference. This is what the people need from any leader who knows his onions, who can deliver the dividends of democracy, enhance sustainable growth and manage well. You have, however, proven yourself in all fronts.

“No earthly reward can be enough to pay you back for the great job you are doing but we can only pray that God continues to lead and guide you in all your ways as you daily strive to make Lagos great.

“You inspire me and many others around you, especially through how you have focused on the achievement of your campaign promises through the T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda. The achievements of your administration is apparent on infrastructure, education, agriculture, health, security and in other areas of human endeavour.

“I feel excited to witness your special day. Keep being you and happy birthday sir.”