No fewer than three persons including a journalist, Olubunmi Afuye, have been confirmed dead in a bank robbery in Ilara-Mokin, Ifedore local government area of Ondo State.

The incident happened around 3pm on Thursday in the ancient town, few minutes drive from Akure, the state capital.

A source informed LEADERSHIP that one of the victims was a journalist and the new Public Relations Officer of a private University in the town.

It was also learnt that the deceased was just employed by the school management two weeks ago before he was shot dead by the robbers.

Confirming the incident, the state Police command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, said the robbers also killed a policeman and a motorcyclist.

It was also gathered that the robbers were said to have raided the unnamed commercial bank for several minutes and carted away an undisclosed amount of money and escaped unchallenged.