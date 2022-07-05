Nigeria’s Super Falcons began their campaign at the ongoing 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco on a disappointing note following a 2-1 defeat to South Africa’ s Banyana Banyana in the opening game of Group C on Monday.

Two second half goals from Jermaine Seoposenwe and Hildah Magaia inspired the South African ladies victory over their arch rivals Super Falcons who netted a late consolation goal through Rasheedat Ajibade at Stade Moulay Hassan in Morocco.

With the victory South Africa are now hoping to go all the way and clinch their maiden WAFCON title in the North African country.

The match had been billed as a potential dress rehearsal for the final later in the month and South Africa will have received a major morale booster with the victory.

The two goals came within two minutes of each other just after the hour mark as Banyana Banyana suddenly burst to life after spending much of the preceding hour on the back foot.

The much-anticipated game, on day three of the tournament in Morocco, was initially a cagey affair with neither side able to create any real chances to score in the first half.

Nigeria’s key striker and four-time African women’s Footballer of the Year, Asisat Oshola, did have a few half chances but looked to be struggling with injury.

But two minutes after halftime, Oshola was gifted a good opportunity as the Banyana defenders failed to clear a bouncing ball and she struck it firmly on the half volley, but South Africa goalkeeper Andile Dlamini plucked the ball out of the air with a spectacular save.

That might have been the spark to energise the South Africans who put together two sweeping movements not long thereafter to claim their goals and victory.

Noxolo Cesane set up the opener which Seoposenwe did well to tuck away just when it seemed the ball was getting away from her.

Refiloe Jane was the creator of the second goal which Magaia scored with a left-footed finish.

Nigeria surprisingly had nothing in reaction after the two goals and limped their way through the rest of the match, only to suddenly grab a consolation in stoppage time and must now regroup for the clash against Botswana in Rabat on Thursday.

Rasheedat Ajibale grabbed the late goal for the nine-time African champions but there was no more time after that for them to look for a second..