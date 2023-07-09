MUSON, MTNF Unleash Future Music Stars

In an effort to ensure that Nigerian music continues to dominate the global space, reputable music school, MUSON/MTNF Diploma Music School, has empowered and trained twenty-nine Nigerian youths for future musical exploits.

The highly spirited music graduands had their remarkable graduation ceremony at the MUSON Centre, Lagos on Thursday and it was the 16th graduation ceremony for the renowned school. The graduands gave an excellent rendition of MUSON school anthem composed by Dr. Kayode Ibiayo, a graduate of the school now based in South Africa. Guest artiste, Frank Edwards who is a known gospel music minister uplifted hearts with his performance.

Mrs Odunayo Sanya, executive secretary, MTN Foundation, applauded the graduands for maximizing the empowerment opportunity provide by MTNF for youth employment. “ This project is dear to us, because it is one of our core vision focus, which is youth and community development”, she said. She assured that the foundation will empowered more Nigerian youths with the full scholarship scheme.

The school director, Princess Banke Ademola, in her welcome address noted that the graduands were special because of challenges they faced such as the nationwide cash crunch, power failure and others. “They passed out by fire, by force to graduate”, she declared. Princess Ademola urge them them to build on these experiences for successful music careers, as life is not a smooth sailing journey.

The chairman of MTN Foundation, which gave the graduands full scholarship, Prince Julius Adeuyi, congratulated the graduands and admonished them to build their careers on 3 Cs of life success keys to succeed; namely chances, choices an consequences. Award prizes were given to distinguished graduands. The 1st prize went to Ayomide Oluwatobiloba, Samuel Oluwarotimi got the 2nd position , while the third position went to Abisola Edun.

The ceremony attracted eminent personalities such as former Minister of Health, Prince Julius Adeuyi, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Odein Ajumogobia, Chief Femi Adeniyi-Willians, Gospel music icon, Frank Edwards, Mr Dennis Okoro, Mrs Odunayo Sanya, and others. The comical master of ceremony, Benneth Ogbeiwi famous known as Uncle Ben anchored the ceremony.