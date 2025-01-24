Governor of Bauchi State Bala Mohammed has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to delivering impactful governance, driven by a clear vision and dedication to hard work.

He stated this yesterday when he chaired the 23rd State Executive Council (SEC) meeting at the Government House, Bauchi.

The governor emphasised the importance of teamwork, creativity, and innovation as essential tools for achieving the administration’s developmental goals.

He also reiterated that these qualities are key to meeting the expectations of the people of Bauchi State.

Welcoming the new members of the SEC, Mohammed reminded them of the significant responsibilities ahead, noting that the administration must intensify efforts to implement policies and projects that will improve citizens’ lives.

He then urged all Council members to remain focused and committed, as much is expected from the team to ensure sustainable development across the state.