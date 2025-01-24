During a collaborative session between a team from the Regional Security Office of the United States Embassy, led by Supervisory Special Agent Mr Thaddaeus Hoyt, and officers from the Kano Police Command’s Criminal Investigation Department

(CID), specialized training was provided to police officers attached to the Command’s Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Fraud, and Cybercrime Units. The training focused on equipping the officers with skills to accurately identify both valid and counterfeit currencies.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Kano Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Kiyawa, and made available to newsmen yesterday.

He said the Department aims to strengthen collaboration between the two agencies in combating counterfeit currency crimes.

The US Embassy team equally donated equipment to support the Kano Police Command’s efforts in identifying counterfeit currencies, which will help in preliminary investigations.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Salman Dogo Garba appreciates the support and cooperation received from the US Embassy Team and looks forward to continued collaboration in fighting transnational crimes.

“Lastly, the Police Command remains committed to protecting the economy and maintaining law and order in Kano State,” the statement reads.