Bauchi State Government has applauded members of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) for giving their professional support and contribution to Governor Bala Mohammed for the effective and efficient execution of his infrastructural projects.

The deputy governor Baba Tela said this when he hosted executives of the national body of the society on a courtesy visit. He stated that the state government has succeeded in the execution of infrastructural projects across the state without any hitches, and attributed the successes to the outstanding support and cooperation of engineers to the state government.

To this end, Tela said the state government will consolidate its partnership and collaboration with the Society of Engineers for the execution of engineering projects, and urged NSE to assist in tackling building and other infrastructure collapses by checking construction methods.

“I am highly delighted to receive you on behalf of His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed on this courtesy visit, I must thank you for your kind words on the infrastructural projects executed by the Governor. We look forward for continued synergy and working collaboration with you.

“His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed has even before coming into power, developed a blueprint on execution of infrastructural projects designed by experts in his desire to ensure the advancement of the state. On his behalf, I welcome you to Bauchi and I want to appreciate NSE for recognizing the contributions of late Engineer Abdulkadir Saleh by organising a public lecture in his honour,” he said.

The deputy governor reiterated the readiness of the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed to assist professional bodies in the state including Nigerian Society of Engineers to discharge their responsibilities effectively for the benefit of the state and its people.

On his part, the leader of the delegation who is the national president of the society, Engineer Tasi’u Gidari while presenting an award of excellence to Governor Bala Mohammed through his deputy, said the honour was in recognition of his administration’s performance in the execution of infrastructural projects.

Gidari appreciated the state government for the engagement of NSE members in the construction of the roads, and assured of their support in their maintenance for sustainable development.