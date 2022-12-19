As part of efforts to end sexual and gender based violence and promote inclusive participation, stakeholders want government to take deliberate and proactive action to address the socio-economic challenges confronting women and girls in the country.

This was part of the resolution of 9th edition of global right conflict specific dialogue series themed: ” Sport lighting Insecurity in Northern Nigeria within Economy and Gender context” in Abuja.

All stakeholders at the engagement cross board attested to the fact that the increasing cases of sexual and gender based violence called for concern.

Briefing newsmen, the executive director Global Rights Abiodun Baiyewu, noted that women and girls had been adversely affected by the high rate of insecurity and other social vices.

He called on government and other stakeholders to implement policies that would address the myriad of challenges.

.”Recent years there has been an increase act of violence against women in political process in Nigeria, the women leader of labour party (LP) Victoria Chintex who was killed by gunmen in Kaura LGA of Kaduna State, this is a targeted and destructive tool to discourage women from participating in elections in the Nigeria with the level of existing links between violence and level of participation in political process in public life and legitimacy of the democratic through the electoral cycle,

He maintained “While some progress has been made in that regard, most of the victims of these crimes do not get any justice and perpetrators often suffer no consequences for their actions, a lot more remains to be done to curb rampant harassment and sexual violence against women and girls, and guarantee justice and support for victims of sexual violence”.

He stated that “women must be adequately Incorporated in all programmes and activities that affect them”, and emphasized the need for more financial empowerment and policies that would ensure inclusion for women in all spheres of life.

Also the executive director Centre for Community Excellent (CENTEX) Zamfara State , Adamu Kotorkoshi, lamented that government has not done enough with good policies that will guarantee equal rights for citizenship for jobs creation, skills empowerment, and provide adequate security personnel for our rural communities, especially in the North East, North Central, Southwest, south South regions.

“He said in my state for instant Zamfara there are alot of challenges that people’s are facing in time insecurity, poverty’s hardship, unemployment, cost of living, food shortages among others, he also appealed to all Nigerians inrespective of tribe religions come out in mass to select the rightfully candidates that will take the country to the greatest high.”

Also speaking the Future Prowas Organization Borno State Aisha Zannah Mustapha said that the occasion came at the right time to address the issues bothering our community leaders in Borno State which is overwhelmed with alot of security challenges in time of inadequate manpower of personnel to secure our neighborhood.

She appealed to international community to assist with relevance information that we could be used to over come this insecurity problem in our domain.