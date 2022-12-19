Wife of the secretary to the Bauchi State government, Hajiya Habiba Ibrahim Kashim, weekend, empowered 600 Christian women with cash gifts as part of her personal gift to the beneficiaries for the celebration of the forthcoming Christmas and New Year.

At the ceremony held at the old Banquet Hall, Government House, Bauchi, Habiba Kashim expressed optimism that the gesture will assist the beneficiaries to celebrate the festivities without difficulties.

The SSG’s wife who spoke through Hassana Arkila, also said the donation was part of her desire to support her husband, Barrister Ibrahim Kashim to complement the efforts of Governor Bala Mohammed towards reducing poverty in the society, especially among women and youth.

“This presentation of the cash gift that we are giving today to our sisters is to appreciate them for their continuous support to the PDP-led administration of His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, (Kauran Bauchi). This gesture is also to show our profound appreciation to His Excellency, the Governor, for finding my husband worthy to be appointed as the Secretary to the Government of Bauchi State,” she said.

Habiba Ibrahim Kashim who urged women in the state to sustain their support to the PDP-led administration assured them that she will not relent in supporting them with cash and other empowerment items for self-reliance.

In her remarks, the wife of the deputy speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Faiza Danlami Kawule appreciated the wife of the Secretary to the State Government for initiating the empowerment programme, urging the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture by maintaining their support and prayers to the present administration in the state.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Habiba Ibrahim Kashim for the gesture, describing it as timely and promised to mobilize votes for all the PDP candidates in the forthcoming general election in appreciation for the gesture.