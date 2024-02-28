Bauchi State Ministry of Education said it has screened about 14,170 to be sponsored to register and write this year’s Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for free.

LEADERSHIP learned that about 20,000 candidates sat for the mock examination.

The state commissioner for education, Dr Jamila Mohammed Dahiru, disclosed this at a press briefing in her office yesterday.

She attributed the improvement to Governor Bala Mohammed’s transformation of the education sector.

The commissioner also said the state Ministry of Education was just, fair and sincere during the mock and aptitude tests conducted.

She called on parents and guardians to support the educational needs of their children to help complement the efforts of Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir.

Dahiru used the medium to appreciate Governor Bala Mohammad for his prompt support to the Ministry of Education and assured her readiness to help reshape the education standard in the state.