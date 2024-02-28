World Health Organization (WHO) has commenced a comprehensive package of intervention to improve the tuberculosis situation in Borno state.

WHO state coordinator, Dr. Ibrahim Salisu, made this known at the opening of a 10-day capacity building workshop for sixty Tuberculosis (TB) and Leprosy control programme officers in the state.

He said the training which would be conducted in batches was sequel to a request by Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum during the North East Commissioners for Health Forum in January this year to improve case detection and treatment.

Salisu said tuberculosis is a disease of global concern and the humanitarian crisis in the region has further heightened the situation in Borno state.

“A concerted effort is therefore crucial in expanding case finding and treatment. Hence the need for this very important training. I therefore urge all the participants to give this training the seriousness it deserves, ” Salisu said.

The WHO coordinator assured to provide technical support, drugs and commodities and ensure adequate case detection, treatment and data management.

Borno State commissioner for health and human services, Professor Baba Malum Gana, who was represented by the director of public health, Dr Goni Abba, said 438 health facilities currently offer TB services across the state in an effort to contain the disease.

He said people with lower immunity were at risk of contracting tuberculosis and called on the public to report persons with suspected symptoms to the nearest health facility.

Two of the participants Mohammed Umar from Gwoza and Hauwa Inuwa TB coordinator in Maiduguri metropolis described the workshop as timely and promised to take the training to other frontline health workers.