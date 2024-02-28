House of Representatives has called on the federal government to investigate and curtail the spread of an unidentified disease already killing people in Nafada local government area of Gombe State, North-East Nigeria.

The House urged the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare as a matter of emergency to urgently deploy its personnel to ascertain the nature of the disease.

It also asked the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) to promptly put-up surveillance to contain the spread of the disease and ensure that adequate treatment is extended to affected victims.

This followed the adoption of a motion under matters of urgent public importance moved by Hon. Aboullahi El-Rasheed, the member representing Dukku/Nafada federal constituency.

Moving the motion, El-Rasheed expressed concern over the outbreak of a strange and yet to be identified disease that is gradually spreading across communities in Nafada local government area of Gombe State.

He said the disease has claimed the lives of youths and children within the affected communities in the last few days and the number of victims continued to increase rapidly, thereby instilling fear and apprehension in the affected communities.

The lawmaker explained that the symptoms of the disease start with severe headache; stomach pain; vomiting and very smelly stool; leg pain and ultimately leading victims to severe overall body pain before their untimely death.

He said the Gombe State Primary Healthcare Development Agency has deployed more health personnel to support the existing staff of Nafada General Hospital with a view to averting the spread of the disease and extending medical attention to affected victims.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated the Committees on Healthcare Services and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.