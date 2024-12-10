Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in Bauchi State has pledged to support moves to establish WASH directorates to counter the devastating effect of cholera that ravaged some parts of the state a few years ago.

The state ALGON chairman, Hon. Mahmood Babamaji Abubakar, made this pledge yesterday at a sensitisation workshop organised by RUWASA for local council chairmen and their heads of administration, preparatory to the establishment of the directorate in Bauchi State’s 20 LGAs.

He recalled the number of casualties left behind during the outbreak of cholera, assuring that the union would partner with RUWASA and the Local Government Service Commission to ake the dream come true in view of several benefits of employment, economic development, social justice and educational opportunities the takeoff of the WASH directorate could generate.

Also speaking, the chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed Wabi, promised the committee of the commission’s unalloyed support.

He said the appointment of staff to man the WASH directorate would be handled with diligence and strict compliance with available legislation to ensure that only qualified and competent hands were recruited.

He urged the local councils to mobilise and conscientise the entire communities of the benefits of establishing WASH directorate, as this could create opportunities for WASHCOMS and WASHCOM federation to attract funding for improvement of WASH services in communities.

In a remark, the consultant in charge of establishing the WASH directorate, Mr Sam Andenyang, said that if fully operational, the directorate would promote improved health outcomes, economic growth, and social justice and ensure effective and efficient service delivery.