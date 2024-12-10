Kano State governor Alhaji Abba Yusuf has arrived in Cyprus and commenced the process of accessing the certificates of Kano State graduates who graduated from Near East University in Cyprus since 2016 without certificates.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, the decisive step taken by the governor was to address the prolonged challenge faced by the students in accessing their academic certificates throughout Ganduje’s administration.

According to Bature, Governor Yusuf’s discussion with the school management centred on the overdue release of certificates for the students who graduated between 2015 and 2019.

He explained that many of them particularly from Medicine and Nursing field were not able to advance in their careers due to the non-payment of tuition fees by the Ganduje led immediate past administration, a situation he described as a major setback, not only for the affected students but also for the state, which has been deprived of skilled professionals in critical sectors particularly the healthcare service.

While expressing commitment to prioritising education and welfare of all, he however expressed optimism following what he called fruitful discussions with the university management aimed at settling the liabilities and facilitating the release of the certificates.

“This situation has been a significant setback for our children, hindering their dreams and aspirations, and it has also affected our state, which is in dire need of their expertise,” the governor remarked.

“We remain committed to prioritizing education and the welfare of our people as a foundation for sustainable growth.

“Governor Yusuf’s intervention underscores his administration’s resolve to address systemic challenges in the education sector.

“The anticipated resolution of this issue is expected to enable the graduates to fulfill their potential and make meaningful contributions to Kano State’s development.

“This effort signals a new chapter of hope for the affected graduates and reaffirms the government’s commitment to building a brighter future for its citizens,” the statement noted.