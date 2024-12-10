The National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Gombe State chapter, has commended the chief medical director (CMD) of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, Dr Yusuf Abdullahi, over ‘the ongoing infrastructural transformations at the facility.

The pressure group made the commendation in a press release issued to newsmen yesterday by its scribe, Mu’azu Hina, who said that with the upgrading and provision of new infrastructures, the hospital would serve the teeming clients better.

According to him, many residents in the state and beyond rely on the teaching hospital for specialised cares adding that without equipment and adequate structures, they cannot access proper services no matter the calibre of personnel it has.

He lamented that the hospital had fallen into disrepair over the years but acknowledged that it is now being upgraded.

“The establishment of a school of nursing is one of the many documented legacies of Dr Yusuf. The school of nursing, which was established to provide training and education for nurses has been equipped with modern facilities and equipment.

“This will not only improve the quality of healthcare in Gombe State but also provide employment opportunities for young people,” he opined.