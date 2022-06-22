Operatives of the Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested a middle-aged businesswoman, Madam Florence Emeka, at Twon-Brass in Brass Council Area of the state for allegedly trafficking two under-aged girls to Ghana for prostitution.

The victims, identified as Nengi,15, and Preye, 14, were reported to have been trafficked to Ghana early this year for prostitution.

While Nengi was said to have escaped from Ghana to Lagos with the help of some concerned Ghanaians who gave her transport fare that took her to Lagos, Preye was still stranded in Ghana with no hope of returning to Nigeria.

The police public relations officer (PPRO), Bayelsa State, Mr Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the arrest said the suspect would be transferred to Yenagoa for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Reacting to the incident, former chairman of the Bayelsa State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Comrade Tarinyo Akono called on the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person- NAPTIP to join forces with the police to rescue Preye from her traffickers in Ghana.

He told parents to investigate the kind of people they send their children to live with not withstanding if they were relatives or not.