The Lagos State government, on Wednesday, launched a Floating Clinic Boat for the purposes of inland waterways medical emergency and riverine communities medical services.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this on his verified Facebook page, said the initiative was part of the State government’s efforts to increase access to qualitative and efficient health care services on the waterways and riverine communities across the State.

Sanwo-Olu wrote: “Today, we launched a Floating Clinic Boat for inland waterways medical emergency and riverine communities medical services.

“This is part of our efforts to increase access to qualitative and efficient health care services on the waterways and riverine communities across Lagos.

“It is part of the initiative by the Lagos State Ministry of Health to ensure that we extend our medical and ambulance services to the waterways, remote riverine communities and areas that can only be accessed by water.

“We celebrate this partnership between Lagos State Waterways Authority and the Lagos State Ministry of Health.”