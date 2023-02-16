Rivers Angels fell 2-1 to arch-rivals Bayelsa Queens in their Matchday9 of the Nigeria Women Premier League played at the University of Port Harcourt Sports Institute yesterday.

The visitors took te lead in the 11th minute through Flourish Sabastine who beat the defense from the midfield and slotted the ball beyond goalkeeper Charlotte Adjei.

Adaobi Okah however scored with a cool header before the break for the Jewel Of Rivers to restore parity.

The visitors, however regain the lead through a close range finish by Edidiong Etim in the 78th minute.

Wednesday’s result got the head coach of Rivers Angels, Edwin Okon pouring out his disappointment on the match officials whom he said could have done better on the day.

“I don’t like blaming referees after my games but today’s own has left me no choice than to blame her because the second goal scored by the away team was a clear offside but it wasn’t ruled out.

“The frustration from the referees affected our game today but I still commend my girls, they did very well, even better than the previous games. We will shift our focus to our next game.