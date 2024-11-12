Baze University marked its 11th convocation ceremony, celebrating the academic achievements of 749 graduating students at an event held on its Abuja campus.

The ceremony attracted dignitaries, families, and friends who gathered to honour 2024 graduating class, including 21-year-old Farid Aminu Hammayo, who emerged as the overall best graduating student with an impressive CGPA of 3.96 on a 4.0 scale.

Farid, a student from the Department of Economics in the Faculty of Management and Social Sciences, exemplified the university’s commitment to academic excellence. Recognising his outstanding achievements, Baze University founder, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, awarded him $20,000 as a reward for his hard work and dedication.

A native of Bauchi State, Farid expressed gratitude to the university community and his family for their support. In his speech, he urged his fellow graduands to rise as responsible leaders and innovators, stating, “Today, we celebrate our academic achievements, but we must also recognize the responsibilities that come with them. We are the future leaders, policymakers, and innovators of Nigeria.” His words inspired his peers to embrace resilience and progress as they embark on their future roles in society.

The convocation also celebrated the top performers among postgraduate students. Susan Chioma Obasi, a Management student, and Adeola Abiodun Ayoola, an M.Eng Civil Engineering student, both achieved perfect CGPAs of 5.0 on a 5.0 scale, distinguishing themselves among 226 postgraduate candidates. In their joint address, Susan and Adeola shared reflections on their academic journeys, highlighting resilience and dedication. They remarked, “Today is not only a celebration of our academic achievements but also a testament to our resilience and determination. We have overcome obstacles, pushed boundaries, and surpassed expectations.”

In recognition of their academic excellence, Baze University’s Pro-Chancellor and founder extended an extraordinary opportunity to both Susan and Adeola, offering them a choice between employment at Baze University or fully funded Ph.D. programmes.

The convocation celebrated graduates across various faculties. The Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences graduated 38 students, while the Faculty of Computing and Applied Sciences had 120 graduates, comprising 85 undergraduates and 35 postgraduates. The Faculty of Engineering saw 48 graduates, including 45 undergraduates and 3 postgraduates, and the Faculty of Environmental Sciences graduated 59 students, with 57 undergraduates and 2 postgraduates. The Faculty of Law celebrated 141 graduates, with 109 undergraduates and 32 postgraduates, while the Faculty of Management and Social Sciences had the highest number, with 343 graduates, including 189 undergraduates and 154 postgraduates.

This year, 57 students achieved First Class honours, consisting of 26 undergraduates and 31 postgraduates, underscoring Baze University’s high academic standards. Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Kathleen Okafor, SAN, congratulated the graduates in her convocation address, noting Baze University’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing private institutions, known for its quality, infrastructure, and academic offerings.

She described the occasion as an “epoch-making day for our university and our graduates, a day to celebrate the acquisition of knowledge for the betterment of society.” Her remarks highlighted the university’s slogan, “Learn to Live,” which reflects its mission to prepare students for meaningful societal contributions.

The ceremony also paid tribute to the late Air Vice Marshal Muktar Mohammed, a distinguished Nigerian honoured for his contributions to society. Dr. Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, the university’s founder, expressed pride in the graduates’ achievements and emphasized the importance of continuous learning. He highlighted recent developments at the university, including a fully operational hospital, a newly completed Senate building, and expanded academic programs, including Ph.D. offerings.

Senator Y.D. Baba-Ahmed, Chancellor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, delivered an impactful speech reflecting on the university’s growth. From its beginnings to becoming a beacon of educational excellence, Baze University has expanded significantly in both facilities and student body. “The exponential growth of our student body and academic facilities is a testament to the unwavering support of our stakeholders. Today, Baze University stands as a lasting legacy, with alumni spread across Nigeria and globally, contributing positively to society,” said Senator Baba-Ahmed.

He also stressed the importance of educational equity, highlighting regulatory challenges that limit opportunities for aspiring students and underscoring Baze University’s commitment to maintaining high standards within Nigeria’s educational landscape.

The ceremony was attended by notable guests, including the Emir of Dutse, Hameem Nuhu Sanusi, who served as the Special Guest of Honour, and the former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Chuka J. Odom, who was the commencement speaker. Other esteemed guests included the Emir of Lafia, Hon. Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad; the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi. Their presence added prestige and inspiration to the event, celebrating the accomplishments of Baze University’s newest graduates.

In his commencement speech, Chief Chuka J. Odom commended the institution’s role in shaping the future of Nigerian youth through quality education and encouraged the graduates to be agents of positive change. He emphasized the importance of the skills and knowledge gained at Baze University in addressing Nigeria’s challenges.

As the event concluded, graduands and their families reflected on their journeys and the supportive environment provided by Baze University. This year’s convocation exemplified the university’s mission to produce graduates who excel academically and embody its values of leadership, responsibility, and innovation. With 749 graduates prepared to embark on new chapters, Baze University continues to inspire future generations to pursue excellence and contribute meaningfully to society.