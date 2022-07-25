The world’s fastest man, Usain Bolt, has congratulated Nigerian super athletic star, Tobi Amusan, for winning the women’s 100m hurdles gold with a new world record.

Amusan, the first Nigerian athlete to win a gold medal in the World Athletics, first ran a blistering 12:12 seconds to shatter the world record of 12:20 seconds set by Kendra Harrison of U.S. in the semi-finals.

She then followed up with a (+2.5) wind-assisted 12.06s in the final on Monday.

Quoting a tweet confirming Tobi’s win at the semis by the World Athletics official page, Usain Bolt lauded the champion.

“Congrats,” the Jamaican superstar tweeted with emoticons of the Nigerian flag and applause.

After her performance in the finals, Usain Bolt also wrote, “Superb #Tobi.

Also, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate for 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has also congratulated the Nigerian athletic star.

Obi in a tweet said Tobi Amusan’s tears on the podium while the Nigerian anthem played, means the country was in desperate need of leaders to match the talents and ambitions of her youths.

“I sincerely congratulate Tobi Amusan on winning the 100M hurdles gold medal and setting a world record. Her tears at the ceremony podium while the Nigerian anthem played, connects that our dear country needs leaders to match the talents and ambitions of her youths.

“Sports remains a very veritable avenue to harness the talents of our youths, create jobs and above all, contribute immensely to much-needed peace and unity in our dear country Nigeria,” Obi tweeted.

Obi also wished Team Nigeria’s contingent to Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in Uk success.

“I give my utmost support and sincere success wishes to our gallant contingent at the Birmingham Commonwealth games,” he added.