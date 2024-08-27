Chairman of the Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory, Senator Ibrahim Mohammed Bomai, has donated N20 million cash, 5,000 pieces of blankets, 5,000 wrappers of clothes and 5,000 children’s clothe materials to victims of the recent flood disaster in his constituency.

According to the senator, the items and cash would be distributed among the five wards of his constituency. Each ward would receive four million naira in cash, one thousand blankets, one hundred pieces of wrapper clothes, and one thousand children’s clothes.

Senator Bomai’s Working Committee, led by Alhaji Idi Jugujugu, has started delivering relief materials to the people affected by the flood disaster in Chukuriwa Ward, Nangere Ward, Yarimaram Ward, Dogo Nini Ward, and Bare-bari Bauwalailai in the Yobe South senatorial district.

He commiserated with the victims as well as prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives in the incident.

The affected people, have expressed their gratitude to the dstinguish senator as well as prayed for his success in all his future endeavors.

One of the flood victims, stated that, “We are privilege to have this uncommon man and grassroots politician Senator Bomai, a man very unusual and unique in his ways of adopting and collaborating with the people.

He added that, ” Many must have read or heard about the great work he does behind the scene, personally and politically helping and pushing others to succeed” said the victim.

Leadership gathered that, SEMA have sent officials to all the affected areas to assess the situation, and we are optimistic that the agency would take appropriate measures to provide relief materials to the victims as well as assist in their rehabilitation.

They noted that, the level of devastation caused by the flood was enormous in virtually all the four local government areas in his senatorial constituency.