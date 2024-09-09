The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Party (APC) in Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has reaffirmed his commitment to security of the State if elected, stating that a viral video of him saying he will provide ‘insecurity’ was doctored.

In response to the trending video online, in which he was heard saying he “provide insecurity,” the Edo Central Senator said the video was altered.

The APC Governorship Campaign Media Team said the misleading content does not reflect the true intentions or actions of Okpebholo.

According to the team, Senator Okpebholo’s unwavering dedication to ensuring the safety and security of the people of Edo State remains unwavering.

As a committed leader, the team said Okpebholo remains steadfast in his mission to provide maximum security and maintain peace in the region.

They noted that Okpebholo would continue to prioritise the well-being of his constituents, working tirelessly to protect them from any threat and ensuring that Edo State remains a secure and prosperous place for all its residents.