Nollywood actress Rahama Sadau has expressed her disapproval of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, describing it as meaningless.

In a Facebook post written in Hausa on Saturday, Rahama wrote, “Ni Sam Banga Amfanin Big Brother Naija ba Wallahi,” which translates to, “I honestly do not see any benefit in Big Brother Naija, I swear.”

Reality television is a genre of entertainment that presents unscripted, real-life situations involving either members of the public or celebrities.

The content is designed to be spontaneous, dramatic, and engaging, often relying on audience participation through voting and interaction.

Over the years, reality shows have gained global popularity for blending entertainment with competition, lifestyle, and human-interest storytelling.

LEADERSHIP reports that Big Brother Naija, originally called Big Brother Nigeria, premiered in 2006 as the Nigerian adaptation of the international Big Brother franchise.

The format places contestants, known as “housemates,” in a specially designed house where they are isolated from the outside world for weeks, with their activities recorded 24/7.

After a long hiatus following its debut season, the show returned in 2017 and has since been held annually, each season adopting a unique theme.

Over the years, BBNaija has evolved into one of the most-watched reality shows in Africa, amassing millions of viewers across the continent.

The current 10th edition continues the tradition of mixing drama, romance, games, and strategic competition to keep audiences glued to their screens.

Despite mixed opinions about its moral and social impact, BBNaija has become a major launchpad for many of Nigeria’s entertainment figures.

Former housemates have gone on to become successful actors, musicians, media personalities, brand ambassadors, and entrepreneurs.

Notable stars include Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who hosted later editions after appearing in the first season; Mercy Eke, the first female winner; Laycon, who leveraged his victory into a thriving music career; and Tacha, known for her influential online presence.

Rahama Sadau’s comment has sparked fresh debate about the relevance of the show, underscoring the divided public opinion it continues to generate in Nigeria’s entertainment space.