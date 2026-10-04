The race for the Big Brother Naija Season 11 grand prize has reached its final stage tonight following the eviction of housemate Flora during the live grand finale broadcast.

Flora’s exit came in a rapid-fire eviction sequence hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, ending her chances of winning the ₦160 million grand prize package. Her eviction followed the earlier exits of fellow finalists Barry, Oyin, and Ricky.

Flora’s departure leaves five finalists remaining in the competition: Aikou, Bluethopia, Sheba, Temi Nkem, and Tram.

With voting officially closed, the remaining five housemates now await the announcement of the Season 11 winner.