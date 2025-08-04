There was tension in the ongoing 10/10 season of the Big Brother Naija house on Monday as housemate Bright Morgan threatened to break fellow housemate Kayikunmi’s head during a heated confrontation that nearly escalated into physical violence.

The altercation reportedly began when Bright accused Kayikunmi of calling him a “b*tch”, an insult viewers claimed was prompted by fellow housemate, Kulture.

In a fit of rage, Bright charged toward Kayikunmi and had to be physically restrained by other housemates to prevent a possible fight.

“Na me you call b*tch? I go break your head,” Bright shouted, visibly enraged.

The situation quickly caught Big Brother’s attention, and in a swift move to de-escalate the brewing conflict, Bright Morgan was summoned into the Diary Room.

His temporary removal from the scene helped calm the atmosphere, averting what could have been the first significant clash of the season.

As drama builds in the house, viewers watch closely to see how Biggie would handle conflicts, especially as emotions run high in the competition for the N150 million grand prize.