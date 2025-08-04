In a dramatic twist to the ongoing tenth season of the Big Brother Naija reality show dubbed 10/10, housemate Victory has emerged as the new Head of House (HoH).

Advertisement

Victory’s emergence comes after winning the Monday challenge, just 24 hours after fellow housemate Thelma clinched the title in a surprise Sunday contest.

The back-to-back HoH challenges were part of a new strategy introduced by Big Brother to test the housemates’ adaptability, competitiveness, and mental strength as the show intensifies in its second week.

Victory’s triumph came after a keenly contested series of physical and mental tasks that pushed the housemates to their limits.

His win grants him immunity from possible eviction this week and exclusive access to the luxury HoH lounge.

This also positions Victory as a key player, especially after Thelma’s brief reign as HoH on Sunday. While Thelma’s victory was celebrated among some housemates, others saw the rapid succession of HoH contests as a strategic shake-up in the house’s power dynamics.

Victory chose fellow housemate Joanna as his guest in the HoH lounge for the week.

The double HoH twist promises more surprises in the coming days as housemates in the BBNaija season 10 show jostle for dominance, survival, and ultimately, the N150 million grand prize.