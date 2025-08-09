The Big Brother Naija house was thrown into chaos on Saturday after what began as a dispute over bread escalated into a fiery verbal exchange between housemates Kaybobo and Mensan.

Kayinkunmi was seen taking bread and hiding it, sparking accusations from Kaybobo that Mensan had stolen his share.

The disagreement quickly spiraled into personal jabs and verbal threats.

In the heat of the moment, Kaybobo declared, “I’m an American citizen, b!tc,” prompting Mensan to fire back, “But you were deported.”

“Make we bet, when we go outside, I go less you,” before warning, “I’ll punch you and go home,” as he pulled off his shirt in preparation for a fight.

Kaybobo, refusing to engage physically, responded, “You’re calling me a bully? Inside this house? I won’t touch you but you go see bully! Na me and you inside this house.”

Mensan stood his ground, shouting, “You no fit do anything. You can never intimidate me. I can never be intimidated!”

The incident adds to the growing list of dramatic moments in the ongoing tenth season of the BBNaija reality TV show dubbed 10/10, keeping fans glued to their screens.