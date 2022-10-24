The double awards given to the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS) Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, would spur the agency to do more, security expert, Iyke Odi has said.

Bichi was among the outstanding people who received the Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service (NEAPS) on October 21, 2022.

The NEAPS honours are a special category (Distinguished) award for military and paramilitary service.

This is the second time in less than two weeks that President Muhammadu Buhari would honour the DG and the DSS with national awards for their outstanding performance and contribution to peace and stability of the country.

Bichi, a fellow of the War College was, on Tuesday October 11, conferred with the award of the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) the third highest in order of national awards.

Reacting to this, Odi said the awards are well deserving of a distinguished public servant like Alhaji Bichi, who has ensured that the DSS is less controversial in the last four years.