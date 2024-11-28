Founder of The Potter’s House church in the United States, Bishop Thomas Dexter Jakes, popularly known as TD Jakes has broken his silence after suffering a health emergency on the podium during sermon.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Jakes lowered the microphone and began shaking during a live-streamed sermon on Sunday.

The live stream was abruptly cut off, leaving thousands of viewers concerned about the Bishop’s well-being.

The Church’s management had assured the public via its Facebook page that Jakes was ‘stable’ even though they did not disclose the nature and cause of his breakdown.

In a video shared on Instagram on Wednesday, Jakes who was in a wheelchair thanked the healthcare team that assisted him.

The church leader extended his appreciation to countless individuals who prayed, sent messages, and expressed their support.

“It didn’t have to end this good. I’m so grateful,” Jakes said, visibly in tears.

“I’m grateful to y’all, all the people who prayed, all the people who texted, all the people who had prayer vigils, all the people who were concerned and sent love and sent notes. I’m just grateful.”

In the post’s caption, Jakes reflected on his recent experience, acknowledging the privilege of serving God’s people and the importance of relying on divine strength.

“Serving God’s people is an extraordinary privilege, and Sunday was no exception as I gave my all in delivering the message God placed on my heart. Even when I sensed the weight of my humanity and pushed through nonetheless, I’m reminded that even the strongest must rely on His strength,” he wrote.

“I give thanks unto the Lord that I did not have a stroke, however the event could’ve been fatal if it weren’t for God’s intervention. A special thank you to God and the medical professionals in our city whose speed and expertise were beyond exceptional.

“My job is to recuperate and reflect on God’s protection. I owe it to my amazing family and church members to rest and ruminate as He restores me towards His service. As God calls us to honor the Sabbath, I’m reminded that rest is not a weakness – it is a divine gift.

“While I continue to be strengthened by His grace, I stand in awe of my family and the tremendous leadership team that surrounds me. Together, we press forward, steadfast in the work the Lord has set before us. I’ve heard from friends from the global community who expressed God’s love in ways that were astonishing! God’s faithfulness was unmistakable to all those present.

“I’m forever humbled by your outpouring of love and support. I will always give my best. May His presence continue to guide and sustain you and provide peace and protection over you all,” he said.