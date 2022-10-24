The largest international trade exhibition for the beauty sector in Africa, “Beauty West Africa” opens its fourth edition in Nigeria next month.

Running from November 29 to December 1, 2022 at the Landmark Centre on Victoria Island, Lagos, the show would host over 200 exhibitors from around the world.

The show’s organisers, BtoB Events, said old and new exhibitors are welcomed to this year’s Beauty West Africa. The managing director, Jamie Hill, said, “2022 will see the largest Beauty West Africa exhibition to date, with record numbers of exhibitors, visitors, speakers and country pavilions.

Nigerian beauty, hair and cosmetics businesses will be joined by exhibitors from Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America at the event.

It will feature beauty masterclasses, demonstrations, seminars, a beauty conference and demonstrations. The three-day exhibition, according to the organisers, will also have presentations by the region’s leading beauty artistes, celebrity stylists, social media gurus and other celebrities.

Among those exhibiting is Insiyah Trends, the business behind the NISA brand.

Its chief executive officer (CEO), Mudar Saify said, “We cannot wait to come back to Nigeria for Beauty West Africa. We have many new products that we will be showcasing on site and keep your eyes peeled for a celebrity ambassador or two as well!”

The Beauty West Africa Conference programme has been developed with Ezinne Alfa, the founder of Beauty in Lagos, and one of the themes will be how to build the beauty sector in Nigeria and West Africa. Exhibitors will also be demonstrating new products and techniques.