The latest Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, dated September 20, showcases BE:FIRST’s newest single, “Mainstream,” debuting at No. 1.

This achievement marks the fourth single by the seven-member boy band, selling an impressive 169,197 CDs during its initial week of release.

The sales figures for “Mainstream” exceeded their previous single, “Smile Again,” which launched with 156,307 copies, making it a successful follow-up release for the group.

While “Mainstream” secured the second spot in physical sales, it triumphed in other categories. The single climbed to No. 1 for downloads, with 54,835 units, as well as for radio airplay and video views. Additionally, the track secured the fifth spot for streaming with 7,550,928 weekly streams. These impressive numbers are a testament to BE:FIRST’s growing popularity in the music industry.

Exciting news awaits BE:FIRST fans, as the popular BMSG group is set to perform live for the first time on Music Station‘s three-hour special next week on September 29. Fans can look forward to the group’s premier performance of “Mainstream” on the long-running music program. This highly anticipated event will undoubtedly add to the momentum of their successful single on the Billboard Japan Hot 100.

In other developments, YOASOBI’s “Idol” experienced a rise from the fourth to the second position on this week’s chart. The song originally claimed the top spot on Billboard Japan’s inaugural Global Japan Songs Excl. Japan chart unveiled on September 14, which recognizes popular Japanese songs outside of Japan.

With an impressive 10,676,391 streams, “Idol” returns to No. 1 for streaming. It also achieved the sixth spot for downloads, No. 45 for radio airplay, and No. 4 for video views.

Another notable entry on the chart is Ado’s “Show,” which jumped from eighth to third place. The track was released digitally on September 6 and has witnessed a significant climb in streaming, rising from No. 15 to No. 3 with 8,691,618 streams. Although downloads slipped to third place with 11,222 units sold, “Show” garnered points across various categories. It secured the second spot for video views and the sixth position for radio airplay.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 is determined by a combination of physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, video views, and karaoke data. With a diverse range of metrics considered, the chart provides a comprehensive reflection of the most popular songs in Japan