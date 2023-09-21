MTV’s first pan-African music channel, MTV Base, has placed a ban on Marlian music following the death of a Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

Marlian Music is a record label owned by Nigerian musician, Naira Marley, who is being fingered in the travails of Mohbad, which allegedly led to the latter’s eventual death.

LEADERSHIP reports that a former signee of Marlian Records, Mohbad, died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, under mysterious circumstances.

Following the controversial death of the singer, some national radio stations have placed a “Not to Be Broadcast” (NTTB) ban on all the music under the Records Label.

Joining the growing list of music outlets that have banned Marlian music, popular TV host, Ehizojie Okoeguale, aka DadaBoy Ehiz, made the announcement on Wednesday.

In a post shared on his X, Ehiz wrote: “MTVbase dropped everything Marlian. Kudos to dem.”