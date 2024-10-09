BEH, an independent socio-group, has issued a call to action to corporate organizations to join forces in sweeping Nigeria clean from the bottom up to top as the d-day draws closer.

The heartfelt appeal for collaboration came during an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP Correspondents shortly after a world press conference held in Abuja on September 20, 2024, were BEH announced that the one-day sweeping exercise will officially kick off on October 29, 2024.

This initiative which is aims to unite Nigerians from across the globe to work in unity towards national development. BEH’s President emphasized the importance of synergy in driving meaningful change, urging corporate organizations to support this endeavor.

Key Objectives:

– Farm House or Vertical Farming: A Farm for Every Home

– Broom Village: Home with all the facilities a young person needs to develop

– Promote National Unity: Unite Nigerians in a shared goal of national progress

– Foster Community Engagement: Encourage collective participation in cleaning and development initiatives

– Support Sustainable Development: Contribute to a cleaner and more more prosperous Nigeria

To get involved or learn more about this initiative, visit (www.broomforeveryhome.com). By joining forces, we can create a brighter future for Nigeria and Nigerians.

This request is coming at a crucial time when corporate social responsibility is gaining attraction in Nigeria. Effective partnerships between organizations and communities can drive positive change. Let’s work together towards a cleaner, more prosperous Nigeria!