Belgium has passed a new law that would enable sex workers to enter into official employment contracts and the same employment rights as those in other professions.

The law which has decriminalised sex work was proposed back in 2022, passed in May, and finally enacted on Sunday.

The law allows sex workers to sign formal contracts and access critical benefits such as health insurance, pensions, family allowances, maternity leave and paid vacations.

It also grants sex workers fundamental rights, including the ability to refuse clients, choose their practices, and stop any act at any time.

The new legislation establishes regulations on working hours, pay, and safety measures, filling a long-standing gap in legal protections for those in the industry.

This adjustment ensured that sex workers could access essential services, such as banking, insurance, transportation, and accounting, without fear of discrimination or legal repercussions.

The new law goes even further, offering sex workers labour rights and protections on par with other professions, addressing long-standing inequities in the industry.

“I am a very proud Belgium sex worker right now,” Mel Meliciousss, who is part of the Belgian Union of sex workers, UTSOPI, said on her Instagram.

She added, “People who are already working in the industry will be much more protected, and also people who are going to work in the industry also know what their rights are.”

Offering or paying for sexual services was already not illegal in Belgium. Instead, laws targeted brothels and third parties supporting sex work such as landlords, bankers, and drivers often accusing them of “pimping.”

Employers hiring sex workers are now required to obtain official authorisation and meet stringent background checks, including having no prior convictions for sexual assault, human trafficking, or fraud.

They are also required to ensure their premises are clean, sanitary, and equipped with a panic button, and are prohibited from dismissing an employee who refuses a client or a specific act.

These changes aim to ensure that sex workers are treated equitably while creating safer working environments.

The reforms also address issues faced by sex workers before the introduction of labour protections.

According to Belgium’s sex worker union (UTSOPI), many workers previously felt compelled to continue working late into pregnancy or past retirement age due to a lack of financial safety nets.

The introduction of pensions, unemployment benefits, and other rights now offers a much-needed framework for long-term security.

The legislation has been hailed as a “revolution” by advocates. Coordinator of Espace P, Isabelle Jaramillo described it as a transformative step that legitimises the profession in the eyes of the state and improves conditions for both workers and employers.