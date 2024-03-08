Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri, has unveiled plans to expel no fewer than 238 students for their alleged involvement in a scandalous scheme revolving around counterfeit admission letters.

In a stern warning to both the perpetrators and collaborators, the institution’s public relations officer, Ralph Njoku, said the affected students, in collusion with their parents and guardians, orchestrated a sophisticated ploy to manipulate the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and IMSU websites, fabricating false admission letters to feign enrollment at the prestigious institution.

Njoku underscored the gravity of the situation, emphasising that the individuals parading these fraudulent documents are not recognised as bonafide students of Imo State University.

“Parents should note that the actions of these swindlers had greatly jeopardized the future of their children and wards.

“We know our students who are legally admitted into the university,” the statement affirmed, drawing a clear distinction between genuine students and the impostors exploiting the system.

According to Njoku, to raise awareness and curtail further deception, the names of the fake students have been exposed through publications in some local tabloids.