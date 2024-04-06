Troops of the Nigerian Army have foiled a kidnap attempt along Nasarawa-Keffi Road close to the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa State and rescued the victim.

Director Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu said the troops carried out the rescue operation on Thursday, April 4 during a routine patrol along Nasarawa-Keffi Road in Nasarawa local government area of Nasarawa State.

He said the criminals had launched an attack on the unsuspecting civilian in an attempt to abduct him, but the troops who were quickly alerted by vigilant members of the neighbourhood, swiftly intervened and averted the situation, rescuing the civilian.

General Nwachukwu said the troops also apprehended one of the kidnappers who had sustained injury during a shootout.

“The injured suspect and the rescued kidnap victim who also suffered minor injuries during the foiled kidnap have been promptly evacuated to a hospital for medical attention,” he said.