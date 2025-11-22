The Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA) in Makurdi Diocese has described the persistent killings in Benue State as a genocidal mission, humanitarian tragedy, moral wound and grave injustice targeted at Christian communities in the state.

The priests who spoke in a statement through their chairman, Rev. Fr. Terfa Beba, said since some politicians seem united in driving their interests at this time, either by their silence or denial statements, they must stand on the side of truth and be consistent and deliberate about the reality of the situation

Rev. Fr. Beba said, “As the bishop of Makurdi Diocese, His Lordship, Most Rev. Wilfred Anagbe always said,

“Silence is therefore no longer an option. We must continue to pray, but also to speak, and to resist any form of fear and intimidation.”

According to Fr. Beba, over 20 churches and mission stations have been destroyed or abandoned due to repeated attacks and killing of priests and their parishioners.

“Many priests have been shot, some kidnapped, and others killed alongside their parishioners while carrying out their pastoral duties.

“We want to categorically emphasise that the killings in Benue State bear every mark of genocide, and a deliberate, calculated and targeted attempt to eliminate communities and take over their ancestral lands,” Fr. Beba said, “For many years, Makurdi Diocese and indeed several other parts of Nigeria have suffered sustained and targeted attacks by armed terrorist groups operating under the guise of herdsmen.

“Thousands of our people have been killed, including women, children and the elderly in their sleep. Thousands have been displaced, living in camps and traumatised under extremely harsh conditions, communities and farmlands have been forcefully occupied by armed invaders who operate with impunity, what then can be called ‘genocide’?

“It is worthy to note that genocide announces itself not only in the total destruction of bodies, but in the gradual but deliberate and sustained efforts to erase belief, memory and belonging. Within the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi alone, the facts of genocidal activities remain painful and undeniable,” he added.

“While we sympathise as well as empathise with victims of this genocide, we want the world to know that we are largely peasant farmers; this is our identity and heritage, our dignity and our livelihood, and we are proud of ourselves. But today, however, even going to our own farms has become a 50-50 chance of survival.

“These tragedies are further compounded by conflicting narratives, minimisation and outright denial from both state and federal government officials, obviously for their political ambitions and interests. Instead of decisive actions and clear acknowledgment of the crisis, our people are met with explanations that contradict lived realities, statistics, and eyewitness accounts.

“This is deeply disappointing. We feel wounded, abandoned and bitterly betrayed by those entrusted with our safety, those whom we trust and hold to high esteem.

“We stand firmly with our Bishop, Anagbe, Pope Leo XIV and the Tor Tiv His Royal Majesty Orchivirigh Prof. James Ayatse who have boldly acknowledged our suffering and spoken on our behalf. Today, we reaffirm before the world that we are being calculatively targeted, unprovoked and our ancestral homes taken over by force.

“As shepherds and leaders in this local Church, and in touch with these realities, we cannot remain silent and pretend that all is well, because to remain silent is to die twice. Our people are suffering. We are dying. We can no longer move freely. We cannot farm freely. We cannot gather freely. We cannot worship peacefully in our own nation. This situation is not merely a security challenge. This is a humanitarian tragedy, a moral wound, and a grave injustice.

“We are therefore calling on the federal and state governments to act with sincerity, urgency and decisive commitment to protect human life and restore occupied communities.

“We are also appealing to the international community not look away. Nigeria needs help. Continue to prevail on the Nigerian government at state and federal levels, and its security agencies to rise to their constitutional duty, to act now, protect lives and property.

“Stop the killings. Stop the land grabbing and occupation. Show Nigerians that their lives matter. Reclaim occupied communities and let the IDPs return to their ancestral homes. Provide real security; not promises, not statements, but action.”