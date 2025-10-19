The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth, Sports and Creativity, Dr. Philip Nongu, has commended the inclusive leadership style of the Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Benue State Chapter, Hembadoon Orsar, describing it as the first of its kind in decades of his career in sports.

The permanent secretary who made the commendation on Saturday, during the celebration of the 2025 SWAN Week tag; ‘Walk Fit, Get Smart’ in Makurdi, the State Capital also applauded SWAN members for their pivotal role in promoting sports development in the State.

The event was graced by Dr. Nongu, and Deputy Director of Special Unit and Research Government House Makurdi, Anthony Agada, a sports enthusiasts and former footballer who also serves as patron of different sports associations.

The permanent secretary who is also the chairman of Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi expressed his deep appreciation for the opportunity to participate in a SWAN-organised event for the first time in decades of his serving career in sports”

Dr. Nongu emphasized the indispensable contribution of sports writers in projecting the achievements of Benue state, particularly under the leadership of Governor Hyacinth Alia, and urged nembers to maintain the tempo.

Highlighting the achievements of the Benue SWAN under the leadership of Hembadoon Orsar, the first female chairperson in the state and the entire North Central region, Dr. Nongu praised her inclusive leadership and the association’s extensive coverage of the Ogun 2024 National Sports Festival (NSF).

“You have justified the sponsorship to the NSF and ensured Benue’s name echoed across the nation,” he said.

The permanent secretary also reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting SWAN through office accommodation, sponsorships to national events, and sustainable partnerships.

“I want to also suggest that the fitness walk should be done every week as a way of ensuring the well-being and togetherness of sports writers and other journalists, be rest assured that we will work together as a team and carry SWAN along in all our activities”

Our correspondent reports that the fitness walk, which brought together a diverse group of participants, was described as a testament to SWAN’s growing influence and organisational prowess led by National president Isaiah Benjamin and his team.

Dr. Nongu concluded his address with a resounding endorsement: “You have truly demonstrated the saying that an elephant cannot hide behind the shrub.”

In her welcome address, the SWAN chairman, Hembadoon Orsar, who thanked the PS and the Deputy Director for their support also commended journalists for always rallying around her when the need arises, despite their tight routines, noting that “most times, journalists don’t have time for exercise because of their busy schedules. She charged Journalists to use any available opportunity to exercise and be fit.

She said, the celebration aims to promote physical wellness and camaraderie among sports stakeholders and will end with a Thanksgiving Mass on Sunday at the St. Theresa’s Catholic Church High-level Makurdi at 8am where prayers will be offered for members and the success of the forthcoming SWAN Diamond Jubilee/ 60 anniversary celebration

Also speaking, the deputy director of the special unit and research Government House Makurdi Anthony Agada who also serves as a patron of both the coaches association and referees lauded the initiative, saying, “As a sportsman, I know that SWAN is a key stakeholder in promoting sports and nurturing talents in the sporting world. I commend the chairman for organising the SWAN Week.”

He further urged SWAN to broaden its reach by involving other sports bodies such as the coaches association, referees association, and football organisations.

“What has happened today will boost SWAN’s visibility and credibility among other sports stakeholders,” he added.

Let the 2025 SWAN week continues with more activities aimed at celebrating sports journalism and fostering youth engagement in physical fitness and creativity, and above all end the year with an end of year party”