Besiktas FC of Turkey have appointed Super Eagles stand-in captain Wilfred Ndidi as the club’s new vice-captain, with the announcement made by the club’s board of directors in a statement released on Friday.

Ndidi will serve as deputy to Turkish international Orkun Kökçü, who has been named the new team

With the decision of our President Serdal Island and the Board of Directors, changes have been made regarding the captaincy of our Football A Team. Based on the recommendation of our technical team and the effectiveness of players on the field, Orkun Kökçü has been appointed as first captain and Wilfred Ndidi as second captain,” the club stated.

Besiktas also expressed gratitude to Uysal and Günok for their leadership and contributions while extending best wishes to Kökçü and Ndidi in their new roles.

The new captaincy duo will begin their leadership duties when Beşiktaş, currently sixth on the Turkish Super Lig table with 13 points from seven matches, host 14th-placed Gençlerbirliği S.K. on Saturday, October 18, in Matchday 8 of the season.