Crypto gambling is a relatively new phenomenon that has taken the online gambling industry by storm.

With an increasing number of platforms dedicated to cryptocurrency-based options, there are now more ways than ever to enjoy real money casino games with BTC, ETH, Bitcoin Cash, and other popular digital currencies.

Considering this, we decided to put together an expert-vetted list of the best crypto gambling sites, and BitStarz reigned supreme over other BTC casinos.

Still, all the gambling sites featured here offer top-notch crypto support and bonuses and are still worth checking out.

Interested? Let’s dive in!

Best Crypto Gambling Sites

BitStarz : Best overall

Ignition : Best for poker

Bovada : Best sports betting

Red Dog : Best for beginners

Wild.io : Best welcome bonus

Super Slots : Best jackpot slots

mBit : Best live casino games

7Bit : Best for blackjack games

BC.Game : Best for table games

Mirax : Best for mobile

1. BitStarz – Best Crypto Gambling Site Overall

Pros:

5 BTC + 180 free spins welcome bonus

20 free spins no deposit bonus

Over 4,000 titles

Payouts within 10 minutes

Exclusive crypto games

Award-winning customer support

Cons:

Live dealer games depend on location

When it comes to cryptocurrency gambling sites, BitStarz still reigns supreme. Launched almost a decade ago, this online casino merges everything awesome about crypto gambling.

Casino Games: 5/5

BitStarz is the top crypto casino on the internet, thanks to its vast array of slots, table games, dice games, and provably fair titles.

What we really like are the site’s exclusive titles, such as Master of Starz and BitStarz Billion.

The Master of Starz virtual slot machine stands out from the competition with a high RTP rate above 96%, stunning graphics, and extra surprises that come along with exclusive bonus features.

While some players may not have access to live dealer titles due to geographic restrictions, this is mainly down to the live game software provider itself rather than the casino.

Bonuses: 5/5

New players at BitStarz benefit from an unbeatable welcome promotion. After verifying their email address during registration, they will receive 20 free spins — no deposit necessary!

In addition, new players can also get up to 5 BTC over four deposits plus 180 spins by depositing at least 1 mBTC (spins delivered in daily batches of 20).

Gamers can also join Slot Wars or Table Wars events to score a share of the $10k Table Wars prize pool or $5k pool with 5,000 free spins on Slots Wars.

Banking: 4.9/5

BitStarz grants customers access to an extensive selection of digital currencies, like BTC, ETH, Cardano, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, XRP, Tron, Dogecoin, and USDT.

All options come without additional costs on deposits or withdrawals that are usually completed within 5 minutes (typically less than 15).

You only have to meet the 0.0002 BTC minimum deposit requirement, and that’s it.

Mobile Experience & Customer Support: 4.95/5

You don’t have to download anything to enjoy BitStarz on mobile because the platform is mobile-friendly, with almost 95% of all games available straight from your mobile browser.

When it comes to customer support, there’s no better place than BitStarz — their customer support team has even won awards!

This crypto casino also boasts over 2,000 positive reviews from players.

>> 5 BTC + 180 free spins [BitStarz]

2. Ignition – Best Crypto Gambling Site for Poker

Pros:

$3,000 sign-up offer

Multi-million-dollar poker events

Special promos for poker players

Ignition Miles loyalty program

1-hour payouts for crypto

Cons:

Limited range of slot machines

Ignition is very difficult to beat when it comes to poker. Multi-million GTD events, dedicated poker promotions, and a welcome bonus exclusively crafted for poker. Top-notch!

Casino Games: 4.8/5

Ignition consistently provides a top-notch poker experience. Participate in their Monthly Milly tournament and strive for your share of the $1 million prize pool!

Or, join one of the many GTDs offered each week, with more than 8 million dollars being given out every month in guaranteed prize pools.

Ignition also offers over 100 slots and 3 dozen live casino games from different providers.

Bonuses: 4.85/5

You can take advantage of Ignition’s generous welcome offer giving you up to $3,000 split between poker and other casino games.

You only need to deposit $20 and clear a low 25x wagering requirement. Additionally, enjoy Ignition Miles bonus points awarded for playing poker or other games.

And as the cherry on top, poker players get exclusive boosts like the $1,000 Bad Beat Bonus or $400 Royal Flush Bonus.

Banking: 4.9/5

Ignition provides convenient payment options, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), and Tether (USDT) — with crypto transfers at no charge!

When you want to cash out, simply send it to your Bitcoin wallet address, where it will promptly be received in 60 minutes or less.

Mobile Experience & Customer Support: 4.9/5

Playing at Ignition not only goes smoothly on their optimized desktop website, but the site is also instantly accessible on virtually any mobile device.

Receive 24/7 support year-round, either via live chat or email. Alternatively, you can browse their FAQ section for assistance when needed.

>> $3,000 welcome promo at Ignition

3. Bovada – Best Bitcoin Gambling Site for Betting

Pros:

Tens of thousands of sports betting markets daily

$3,750 casino bonus

$750 crypto sports betting promo

3 dozen live casino games

Over 250 casino games

Cons:

Occasional late sports betting lines

If your idea of online gambling involves betting on sports, Bovada is one of the best crypto gambling sites you can visit.

Casino Games: 4.7/5

As noted, Bovada stands out as one of the best online sportsbooks, offering more than 35 sports betting categories and tens of thousands of daily markets.

Players can also access an extensive library featuring more than 250 games from four renowned providers, including Revolver and RealTime Gaming (RTG).

Such a vast selection of options makes the betting experience at Bovada truly top-notch.

Bonuses: 4.8/5

First-time customers at Bovada will be delighted to learn they can claim up to $3,750 in crypto bonuses when they make a minimum deposit of $20 for the casino section.

For those who prefer sports betting instead, there’s also a 75% crypto bonus going up to $750 with low 5x wagering requirements.

Additionally, there are weekly leaderboard tournaments for greater chances of winning big and cashback rewards for players who join their VIP Membership program.

Those lucky enough will receive exclusive bonuses as well as exciting prizes.

Banking: 4.75/5

Bovada provides several dependable banking options, including five cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, and USDT. Deposits and withdrawals are prompt and secure without any extra costs.

When using cryptocurrency payment options such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, payouts take only up to 1 hour, whereas fiat banking is significantly slower and involves extra fees.

Mobile Experience & Customer Support: 4.9/5

The mobile site of Bovada is user-friendly across all device types while actively maintaining the same list of games and betting markets as its desktop counterpart.

In terms of customer support, users can get assistance anytime via email or live chat or access the community forum — which is great!

Moreover, Bovada is active on social media, where inquiries are welcome, something many customers appreciate greatly and not a standard feature at other BTC gambling sites!

You can even request a bet via Twitter.

>> $3,750 in crypto bonuses at Bovada

4. Red Dog – Best Crypto Gambling Site for Beginners

Pros:

240% deposit bonus + 40 bonus spins

Beginner friendly

24/7 support

Phone support included

Demo mode available

No withdrawal fees on all transactions

Cons:

Only one software provider

$150 min payout request

Red Dog is one of the best Bitcoin casinos you can join if you want a beginner-friendly experience with high-quality online slots.

Casino Games: 4.6/5

Red Dog relies solely on games from RealTime Gaming (RTG), a notable game provider behind such classics as Aztec’s Millions and Achilles.

Players can use the demo/practice mode to play for free (great for newbies!) or register to access live games from Visionary iGaming.

There is a selection of solid slots with hefty RTPs and impressive six-figure jackpots. Table games are also available; however, there are a few variations currently on offer.

Bonuses: 4.85/5

New players at Red Dog get a 240% match deposit bonus and 40 bonus spins on Spring Wilds when they use the exclusive code “ADORABLE.”

The platform also features an ongoing 24/7 Reload Bonus and bonus spins when new games are added.

Banking: 4.7/5

It’s easy to fund your Red Dog account without any extra fees using fiat or crypto such as BTC, ETH, LTC, and Tether.

Withdrawing Bitcoin is swift as it only requires a business day or two with no additional costs — except for the minimum payout amount of $150, which may be too high for casual players with low stakes but should be reasonable for regular gamers.

Mobile Experience & Customer Support: 4.8/5

Red Dog has made gaming accessible anytime, anywhere due to its mobile-responsive interface, which does not require any apps for iOS or Android devices — all your favorite titles can be enjoyed on the go!

Furthermore, customer assistance is available 24/7 through live chat, email, or telephone if you need help while playing. Not everyone likes the cartoonish look, though.

Click here to claim the 240% match deposit bonus plus 40 free spins

5. Wild.io – Best Welcome Bonus of All Crypto Gambling Sites

Pros:

200% bonus up to 5 BTC

300 free spins

About a dozen cryptos accepted

2k+ games

Excellent loyalty program

Cons:

Lacks phone support

For all you bonus hunters out there, not even the top crypto casinos can beat Wild.io’s massive 200% bonus up to 5 BTC + 300 free spins.

Casino Games: 4.8/5

Wild.io is one of the top bitcoin gambling sites for slots and table games from top developers around the world.

All your favorite titles (including progressive jackpots) are here, ready to captivate you, thanks to the site’s massive library that consists of thousands of games.

Wild.io also offers quality tournaments and loyalty programs designed to keep gamblers engaged in the long run.

Bonuses: 4.9/5

The lavish welcome package at Wild.io of a 200% bonus up to 5 BTC + 300 free spins is out of this world, but it’s just the start.

So make sure to take advantage of the 150% match deposit bonus every time you fund your account with $300 or more.

Banking: 4.75/5

Quick transactions await players who decide to join Wild.io!

The platform supports about 10 different digital currencies, including BTC, ETH, Bitcoin Cash, and other altcoins, for deposits and withdrawals that are faster than most casino sites available.

It can take from an hour up to a business day before funds are processed, depending on the payment method selected.

Mobile Experience & Customer Support: 4.6/5

You can take advantage of Wild.io’s convenience by playing straight from your mobile browser — you just need an internet connection, no extra apps or software of any kind.

You can get help from their knowledgeable customer service staff through email or live chat — telephone support isn’t available yet, but hopefully, this will be added soon enough!

Follow this link for a 200% bonus up to 5 BTC + 300 free spins at Wild.io

Best Crypto Gambling Sites – Runners-Up:

How We Chose the Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites

Casino Games:

The games offered by our featured sites are usually top-notch and include various casino favorites.

From slots to video poker games and roulette, these casinos feature the most popular gaming options with an array of exciting titles.

The quality of these games is key when we rank crypto casinos, as we look for the ones that provide an exciting, immersive experience.

Gambling Bonuses:

Bonuses are always a major factor when looking for a great online casino, as they can help players increase their winnings or get more value for their initial deposits.

When it comes to crypto casinos, there are plenty of extra bonuses available, like welcome offers and reload bonuses that can be claimed in crypto.

A good bonus policy is essential when ranking any online casino, especially those that accept cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals.

Banking:

Crypto casinos thrive on a reliable banking system that makes it easy for players to make quick deposits and withdrawals in digital currencies.

That’s why we carefully checked the banking methods offered.

In addition, we also looked at transaction times, withdrawal limits, and other factors that affect the overall experience of using cryptocurrencies at an online casino.

Mobile Experience & Customer Support:

In today’s world, where mobile phones have become ubiquitous, playing your favorite casino games on the go is essential for any gambling enthusiast.

That’s why having reliable mobile apps or responsive websites is another important factor when considering a crypto casino for our rankings.

On top of this, customer support services are also crucial in providing users with a smooth experience — from helpful FAQs to live chat representatives.

Why Is BitStarz the Best Crypto Gambling Site?

BitStarz is a world-renowned online casino that allows players to use about 10 different cryptocurrencies.

Just check the highlights of this site:

Accepts Multiple Cryptocurrencies : Players are given the freedom to deposit money via any cryptocurrency they want (including Bitcoin), giving them more flexibility when it comes to payments made from anywhere in the world.

Generous Bonuses : With a 5 BTC welcome bonus and 180 free spins, plus an additional 20 free spins just for email verification, new players have plenty to gain upon signing up.

Wide Range Of Games : With over 4000 casino games, including provably fair games, there is no shortage of entertainment at BitStarz. Game providers also offer high Return To Player (RTP) rates that regularly cross 96%.

Diversity Of Software Providers : A total of 40+ software providers at BitStarz means more content variety from developers such as BetSoft, Yggdrasil, and BGaming — all well-known names in the industry.

Award-Winning Customer Support : The team behind BitStarz has been recognized on multiple occasions due to their commitment to providing outstanding customer service 24/7.

Why Should I Use Crypto Online Gambling Sites?

Crypto casino sites offer multiple advantages over traditional online casinos. Here are just some of the reasons why you should consider using crypto online gambling sites:

Security: Cryptocurrency transactions are secure and encrypted. In addition, some cryptocurrencies are anonymous, allowing for complete privacy when gambling online. This is especially useful for those living in countries with tight government restrictions on gambling activities. This is also virtually impossible on traditional gambling sites.

Lower Fees: Crypto transactions generally come with lower fees than traditional currency payments, often only costing a few cents. This can result in big savings over time with repeated transactions.

Fast Transactions: Crypto payments can be processed almost instantly, and as soon as the transaction is completed, funds will appear in your account immediately or shortly thereafter. This helps ensure that funds are immediately available rather than having to wait days or weeks for them to clear, as is normally the case with traditional casinos and fiat currency payments.

No Interference From Banks: Since there is no central authority overseeing the use of cryptocurrencies, banks cannot interfere with transactions made through cryptocurrencies. This makes it much easier for customers to move their money around without worrying about government regulations and other factors that could otherwise restrict their ability to make deposits and withdrawals from online casinos.

Anonymity And Privacy Protection: Cryptocurrencies help protect users’ data by encrypting information using advanced cryptography techniques. This makes it difficult for hackers to access personal information or intercept cryptocurrency transactions and also helps keep user actions private from third parties such as governments or banks.

Guide to the Best Crypto Gambling Sites

What Are the Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites?

The five best crypto casinos online right now are:

BitStarz

Ignition

Bovada

Red Dog

Wild.io

BitStarz is the top crypto gambling site overall, with over 4,000 games and a reputation stretching back an entire decade.

Ignition is the best gambling site for crypto poker, while Bovada is the king of cryptocurrency casinos that offer sports betting — including eSports betting.

Red Dog is the most beginner-friendly cryptocurrency gambling site, while Wild.io offers crypto gamblers the best welcome bonus.

Can I Win Real Money at Crypto Gambling Sites?

You can win real money at crypto gambling sites. However, it is important to remember that all gambling carries a risk.

You should also only gamble with money you are prepared to lose, as the outcomes of these games are entirely unpredictable.

It can be helpful to set firm limits on how much you will deposit and bet to stay within your budget.

That’s why we always recommend checking out free play before wagering real money.

Are Bitcoin Gambling Sites Safe?

Yes, all the Bitcoin gambling sites on this list are safe. They follow industry-standard security protocols and use modern encryption techniques to protect players from data theft.

These Bitcoin casinos are licensed and regulated by gaming authorities, so players can rest assured that their money is secure.

Before signing up for a site or depositing funds, it’s always important to verify that the casino complies with all local laws and regulations, and that’s what we did.

Comparison of the 5 Best Crypto Gambling Sites

Here are a few highlights of our top 5 best Bitcoin gambling sites and why we selected them:

BitStarz : Undoubtedly, this is the best crypto gambling site overall. A decade of reputation, 4,000+ games, and a generous welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins. Also, 20 free spins just for email verification.

Ignition : For fans of card games, this is the top crypto casino for poker. The platform hosts multi-million-dollar poker events regularly and welcomes new customers with a $3,000 welcome package.

Bovada : Earning a podium finish is Bovada, the No. 1 option for Bitcoin gamblers looking for sports betting. This online casino offers thousands of daily sports betting markets, plus a dedicated crypto gambling site for casino games. The welcome bonus goes up to $3,750 for new casino players.

Red Dog : If you’re a newbie, this is the most beginner-friendly cryptocurrency gambling platform for beginner players. It’s packed with titles from RTG, one of the leading game providers, and offers a 240% match welcome bonus with 40 free spins.

Wild.io : This crypto casino site offers the best welcome bonus and thousands of games. The set of sign-up deposit bonuses goes as high as 5 BTC, and you also get 300 free spins.

How to Join a Crypto Gambling Site & Play Bitcoin Games

We’ll now show you how to join BitStarz, but you can use this guide for the other best Bitcoin casinos featured on this page.

Step 1: Register Your Cryptocurrency Gambling Account

Use this link to visit the BitStarz Bitcoin gambling site.

Click the sign-up button.

Fill out the registration form.

Accept the T&Cs.

Step 2: Verify & Get Free Spins

You’ll receive an email from the Bitcoin casino.

Verify your email by clicking the verification link.

You will receive 20 free spins.

Step 3: Deposit & Claim the Welcome Bonus

Head to the online casino cashier and select your preferred cryptocurrency.

Make the first deposit using your Bitcoin wallet.

Claim the welcome bonus.

Check out the slots and table games, and start playing!

Tips & Strategies for Online Crypto Gambling

Online Bitcoin gambling offers a secure and straightforward way to add a bit of extra excitement to your day.

Here are some tips and strategies that advanced gamblers should follow when gambling with crypto:

Set Your Limits: It’s important to establish limits when gambling — both a financial limit and a timeline. Setting these limits will help you ensure that you gamble responsibly and do not get too carried away or over-commit yourself. Before playing, work out how much you can afford to lose as your upper limit, and decide on the maximum amount of time you want to spend at the casino.

Stick To The Basics: Crypto gambling may be more complex than other forms of online betting, but it’s best to start simple. Find a game you understand, such as slots or poker, and stick with it until you become comfortable playing with crypto stakes. Understanding the different types of bets available is also essential for successful crypto gambling.

Diversify Your Portfolio: Splitting your bankroll among different types of casino games is another good strategy for ensuring long-term success at online crypto casinos. This way, if one kind of game isn’t paying off, you have other sources of potential profit. It’s also important not to put all your eggs in one basket by only relying on one currency when gambling with crypto — diversifying across multiple cryptocurrencies can be beneficial.

Make Use Of Bonuses And Promotions: Most online casinos offer bonuses and promotions that reward customers. Take advantage of these promotions whenever possible because they can significantly boost your bankroll while minimizing the chances of losing money due to bad luck or a poor game choice.

Analyze The Odds And Calculate Risk/Reward Ratios: It’s important to do your research before choosing which game to play — this includes studying up on the odds and calculating risk/reward ratios for each option available. This will help inform your decisions so that you can make smarter bets instead of relying solely on luck. It may take some time, but doing this research will pay off in the long run!

Still Looking for the Best Crypto Gambling Sites?

That wraps up our deep dive into the crypto gambling market.

In case you just scrolled to the bottom, the best Bitcoin gambling site is BitStarz. It has the best games, offers near-instant crypto payouts, and rewards new players with a 5 BTC welcome bonus with 180 bonus spins.

You can also check out our other featured Bitcoin casino sites, but always remember to approach cryptocurrency gambling responsibly if you want to have fun.

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are 18+. Also, check with local laws if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: