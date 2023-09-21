The chief executive officer of LG Electronics, Cho, has said the company will continue to pursue its bold vision to transform and leap forward as a smart life solutions company that connects and expands customers’ various spaces and experiences, rather than resting on its current position as the best home appliance brand that provides quality products.

He said, “We will establish a brand-new LG by reinventing the way we work and communicate toward this goal.”

According to the company, to further outline its Smart Living Solutions vision, LG has introduced its latest energy-efficient technologies and products to reaffirm its commitment to achieving a sustainable future at IFA 2023 in Berlin, Germany.

Showcased to the media during the LG briefing at IFA 2023 was the LG Therma V R290 Monobloc Air-to-Water Heat Pump (AWHP), which comes with powerful heating capability to help create a warm, comfortable indoor environment within the household. The company said that AWHP is equipped with an array of efficiency-boosting LG technologies and utilises R290 refrigerant, which has a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of only three.

“Highly energy-efficient, LG’s home appliances support households to save energy, shrink their utility costs, and lower their carbon footprint,” said Kim Dong Youn, MD, LG Electronics West Africa Operations. “We will continue to leverage our industry-leading core technologies to create products that make people’s lives better and have less impact on the planet.”

In a statement, the company said, “The convenience and peace of mind that come with Smart Home (or Smart Living) devices and appliances are driving the adoption of these products and solutions, subsequently spawning the development and growth of the Smart Living industry globally. Just imagine the convenience of being able to control and monitor your household appliances—like the refrigerator or washing machine—remotely via an app on your phone while away from the house.

“With rising adoption of Smart Living solutions and products, the market is recording noticeable growth. Industry stats indicate that the number of active households with Smart Home (or Living) devices and appliances is expected to reach about 93.6 million by 2027, while the average revenue per installed Smart Home unit is currently expected to amount to $546.50.”