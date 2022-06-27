Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly called Tems, has won the Best International Act at the BET Awards 2022.

The 2022 award ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, United State.

The BET Awards celebrate Black excellence in music, culture and sports.

The talented singer beat Fireboy, Dave from the UK, Dinos from France, Fally Ipupa from Congo, Little Simz from the UK, Ludmilla from Brazil, Major League Djz from South Africa, and Tayc from France.

Receiving the award, Tems urged women and girls to continue on their chosen path, adding that the hard work will soon pay off.

She said: “Thank you so much for this, thank you so much. It’s an honour… I mean, this is my first award show that I’m winning something and I just want to use this as an opportunity to speak to every single young, old, whatever, every single woman watching this, every single girl watching this at home. Where I’m from, things like this don’t happen.”

Tems had earlier at the event won Best Collaboration with Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ featuring Justin Bieber.

Essence was nominated against ‘Every Change I Get’ by DJ Khaled ft Lil baby and Lil Durk; ‘Family Ties’ by Baby Seem ft Kenderick Lamar; ‘Whole Lotta’ by Bia ft Nicki Minaj; ‘Way 2 Sexy’, Drake ft Future and Young Thug, and ‘Kiss me More’ by Doja Cat ft SZA.

Singers Pheelz and Firebox DML performed at the 2022 BET Awards.

Aside from Tems, other Nigerian artistes who have won the Best International Act include 2Baba, D’banj, Ice Prince, Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy.

The 22nd annual BET Awards, which honour the works in music, cinema, television, and sports that have had the greatest cultural effect in the previous year, did not disappoint.

High-profile individuals from every sphere of the entertainment industry received awards at the ceremony, which was hosted by Taraji P. Henson and took place on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The other 2022 BET Awards winners are:

Album Of The Year:

WINNER: An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Donda, Kanye West

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist:

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best male R&B/pop artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

WINNER: The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best Female Hip Hop Artist:

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist:

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Best Group:

WINNER: Silk Sonic

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration:

WINNER: “Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems

“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj