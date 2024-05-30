Ad

A delegation of apex Pan-Igbo socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has met with the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, at the headquarters of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

The President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu, led the delegation to the secret Police facility.

The details of the meeting, which was reported to have started at about 1:00pm on Thursday, were yet to come to light. It was, however, gathered that discussions would revolve around the sit-at-home order declared by IPOB to honour Biafra’s heroes in the South-East region.

LEADERSHIP reports that Thursday, May 30, was declared as ‘Biafra Day’ by the group to remember those who died in Igbo Land during the Nigerian Civil War. The development has threatened socio-economic activities in the five States of the South-East region.