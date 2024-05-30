Ad

Apparently to douse the tension created by the dissolution of four Emirates in Kano State and the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Thursday, held a closed-door meeting with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, in Abuja.

The governor, who took to his social media handles to reveal the development, however, did not provide the details of the meeting.

LEADERSHIP reports that Kano State is currently on the edge following the repeal of the State’s Emirates Law of 2019 and enactment of Kano Emirate Law 2024 by the State House of Assembly, on Thursday last week, a development that has led to an unprecedented scenario in Kano Emirate with two persons laying claim to its throne simultaneously.

Two days after the reinstatement of Sanusi II and deposition of HRH Aminu Ado Bayero as the 15th Emir of Kano, the latter returned to Kano on Saturday morning and took over the mini palace in Nasarawa area of the city. The action angered the state government, which thereafter ordered the State Police Command to arrest Bayero for attempting to cause chaos in the Emirate.

LEADERSHIP reports that the State government, speaking through the Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdulsalam, had publicly accused NSA Ribadu of plotting the return of Bayero to the city using the instrumentality of his office and the military.

But, Ribadu’s office swiftly denied the allegations, threatening legal action unless Abdulsalam retracted his statement. Abdulsalam subsequently withdrew his accusations and eventually apologised to the NSA.

However, the governor’s visit to the NSA in Abuja was not unexpected, particularly to mend fences.

Governor Yusuf wrote: “I had a fruitful engagement with the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, this afternoon in Abuja.”