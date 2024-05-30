Ad

The Federal Government has inaugurated a 5.2 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) compressed natural gas (CNG) and autogas station in Lagos State, marking a significant step towards enhancing the nation’s energy transition and security.

The inauguration ceremony, themed ‘From Gas to Prosperity: CNG for All,’ took place on Thursday and was attended by key stakeholders, including the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo; Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Engr. Mele Kyari, and Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, among others.

The facility was built by NNPCL in partnership with Transit Gas Nigeria Limited (TGNL), a subsidiary of Axxela.

In his speech, Ekpo emphasised the importance of the new CNG station in advancing Nigeria’s energy agenda. “As the nation continues to take giant strides in the adoption of CNG as a sustainable alternative to PMS and AGO, we are resolute to bring the benefits of CNG adoption closer to the Nigerian people. Projects like this are major milestones in achieving this objective,” the Minister said.

He highlighted that CNG is not only cheaper and cleaner but also more eco-friendly and safer than traditional liquid fuels. This initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda and Nigeria’s commitments to the Paris Climate Change agreement.

For his part, GCEO of NNPC, Kyari, outlined the broader vision for CNG adoption across Nigeria. “This plant is a 5.2 million mmscf gas facility, capable of filling over 3,000 cars every day. We are converting our cars and a number of stations across the country. This is the beginning, and we are going to roll out a number of our stations across the country in our fuel stations so that people can have access to it,” he said.

Kyari also noted that the station was the largest of its kind in the country and will be replicated in the six geopolitical zones. He emphasised the strategic placement of the stations to ensure ease of gas delivery across Nigeria, thereby supporting economic growth through massive infrastructure development.

Kyari expressed gratitude to Axxela and other partners for their collaboration with NNPCL. He highlighted ongoing partnerships, such as the one with NIPCO Gas Limited, which aims to construct 35 CNG stations nationwide.

“We believe that these collaborations are within sight and are being delivered so that in a year’s time, people will say ‘we don’t have to drive into fuel stations to buy PMS’,” Kyari added.

The new CNG station in Lagos is expected to fill about 3,700 cars or 600 trucks and buses per day, providing a robust alternative to traditional fuel and supporting Nigeria’s journey towards a more sustainable and prosperous future.

