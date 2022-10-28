BIC, has reaffirmed its commitment to the local community and economy in Nigeria through its local production and capacity building.

Key stakeholders including media representatives have recently experienced first-hand the company’s local manufacturing facility and processes in Sagamu, Ogun State.

In Nigeria, for over 40 years, BIC products have become a household necessity in the country. In 2019, the company further expanded its portfolio by acquiring the stationery brand, Lucky and launching its own production facility in Sagamu.

The BIC manufacturing facility today employs around 500 team members, the majority of which are Nigerian, with more than 85 per cent female, shedding light on the company’s commitment to diversity, equality, and inclusion.

Speaking at the tour, the general manager at BIC Nigeria, Guillaume Groues, said: “Nigeria is one of the biggest and most active economies with a young population in Africa and remains at the forefront for us to drive sustainable growth, in line with our Horizon Plan.

“We pride ourselves with our constantly growing operation and our impact on local communities, contributing towards the country’s socio-economic development. We look forward to further growth and investment in Nigeria.”

Speaking, Plant director of the company, Peter Ajakaiye, said: “we constantly work to maintain the high-quality, international standards at the plant, while building and leveraging local capabilities and expertise.”

He added that “we are proud of our local production, where 100 per cent of our packaging material is sourced locally, and the iconic BIC Cristal pen and Lucky pens are locally produced.”

Since launching its own subsidiary and plant in Nigeria in 2019, BIC remains a market leader in the Human Expression (stationery) and Blade Excellence (shavers) categories in the country.